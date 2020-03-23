247 E Chestnut #504

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill bike storage

One bedroom Apt in Gold Coast - One bedroom in Gold Coast Available on June 1, 2020!!! Highly desirable boutique building. Sunny spacious SW corner 1 bdrm w/h great floorplan. New bath and Upgraded kitchen w/h SS appliances, granite! Hardwood Floors. HEAT, AIR, GAS INCLD. Gorgeous Rooftop deck w/h skyline views, gas grills & flowers. Just 1 block to Lake and a few steps to Northwestern Hospital, transportation, Michigan Ave, Shopping, and Restaurants. Condo Move-in fee $150, move in time M-F 8am-4pm. Non-Refundable Admin Fee $500 in lieu of the Security Deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3937153)