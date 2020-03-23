All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

247 E Chestnut #504

247 East Chestnut Street · (312) 808-8899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

247 East Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 247 E Chestnut #504 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
One bedroom Apt in Gold Coast - One bedroom in Gold Coast Available on June 1, 2020!!! Highly desirable boutique building. Sunny spacious SW corner 1 bdrm w/h great floorplan. New bath and Upgraded kitchen w/h SS appliances, granite! Hardwood Floors. HEAT, AIR, GAS INCLD. Gorgeous Rooftop deck w/h skyline views, gas grills & flowers. Just 1 block to Lake and a few steps to Northwestern Hospital, transportation, Michigan Ave, Shopping, and Restaurants. Condo Move-in fee $150, move in time M-F 8am-4pm. Non-Refundable Admin Fee $500 in lieu of the Security Deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3937153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 E Chestnut #504 have any available units?
247 E Chestnut #504 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 E Chestnut #504 have?
Some of 247 E Chestnut #504's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 E Chestnut #504 currently offering any rent specials?
247 E Chestnut #504 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 E Chestnut #504 pet-friendly?
No, 247 E Chestnut #504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 247 E Chestnut #504 offer parking?
No, 247 E Chestnut #504 does not offer parking.
Does 247 E Chestnut #504 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 E Chestnut #504 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 E Chestnut #504 have a pool?
No, 247 E Chestnut #504 does not have a pool.
Does 247 E Chestnut #504 have accessible units?
No, 247 E Chestnut #504 does not have accessible units.
Does 247 E Chestnut #504 have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 E Chestnut #504 does not have units with dishwashers.
