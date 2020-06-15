2441 N Laramie Ave 2N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit 2N Available 12/01/19 Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom in Belmont Cragin - Property Id: 170861



2441 N Laramie Ave, Chicago IL 60639



Gorgeous, fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, all new modern kitchen cabinets, light fixtures, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, large bedrooms with closet space. Laundry room with new appliances located on site. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee. Building is equipped with a 24 hour surveillance system.



Easy access to public transportation. Only 1 block north of the Fullerton/Laramie CTA stop. Located near the Brickyard Mall with easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools, and parks.



Apartment 2N is available as of December 1, 2019.



Must have good credit and no criminal background or evictions. Gas and electric are the responsibility of the tenant. Pets under 25 lbs permitted with a pet fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170861p

