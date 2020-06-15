All apartments in Chicago
2441 N Laramie Ave 2N

2441 N Laramie Ave · (708) 668-3728
Location

2441 N Laramie Ave, Chicago, IL 60639
Belmont Cragin

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2N · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit 2N Available 12/01/19 Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom in Belmont Cragin - Property Id: 170861

2441 N Laramie Ave, Chicago IL 60639

Gorgeous, fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, all new modern kitchen cabinets, light fixtures, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, large bedrooms with closet space. Laundry room with new appliances located on site. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee. Building is equipped with a 24 hour surveillance system.

Easy access to public transportation. Only 1 block north of the Fullerton/Laramie CTA stop. Located near the Brickyard Mall with easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools, and parks.

Apartment 2N is available as of December 1, 2019.

Must have good credit and no criminal background or evictions. Gas and electric are the responsibility of the tenant. Pets under 25 lbs permitted with a pet fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N have any available units?
2441 N Laramie Ave 2N has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N have?
Some of 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N currently offering any rent specials?
2441 N Laramie Ave 2N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N is pet friendly.
Does 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N offer parking?
Yes, 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N does offer parking.
Does 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N have a pool?
No, 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N does not have a pool.
Does 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N have accessible units?
No, 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 N Laramie Ave 2N has units with dishwashers.
