2430 N Geneva Ter 3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2430 N Geneva Ter 3

2430 North Geneva Terrace · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2430 North Geneva Terrace, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 2430 N GENEVA TER, #3 - Property Id: 291840

Recently remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in Lincoln Park! Completely refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large living space w/separate dining are. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Updated bathroom. Back porch. Laundry on-site. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291840
Property Id 291840

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5866430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 have any available units?
2430 N Geneva Ter 3 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 have?
Some of 2430 N Geneva Ter 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2430 N Geneva Ter 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 offer parking?
No, 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 have a pool?
No, 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 have accessible units?
No, 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 N Geneva Ter 3 has units with dishwashers.
