2430 N GENEVA TER, #3



Recently remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in Lincoln Park! Completely refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large living space w/separate dining are. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Updated bathroom. Back porch. Laundry on-site. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.



