2416 North Washtenaw Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:21 AM

2416 North Washtenaw Avenue

2416 North Washtenaw Avenue · (847) 495-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2416 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask For Video Tour*** Complete restoration of an old Chicago coach house offers privacy, luxury, and comfort. Central A/C; high efficiency gas and radiant heat; Nest thermostat; keyed/digital lock entrance. This "townhouse" building sits at the rear of the property with an adjacent garage available: garage storage is included; vehicle storage additional. Super walkability in Logan Square: 1.5 blocks to Logan Boulevard, varied restaurants in multiple directions, nightlife, galleries, retail, and parks nearby. Transportation abundant: Walk 2.5 blocks to the California el stop on the Blue Line; 0.5 block to two bus lines (Fullerton 74 and California 93); 0.5 mile to two Kennedy Expressway interchanges. View the virtual tour now! Currently fully furnished. All furnishings negotiable (furniture will be removed or left based upon your needs). Garage spot available for $100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue have any available units?
2416 North Washtenaw Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue have?
Some of 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2416 North Washtenaw Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 North Washtenaw Avenue has units with dishwashers.
