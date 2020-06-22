2416 North Washtenaw Avenue

Amenities

***Ask For Video Tour*** Complete restoration of an old Chicago coach house offers privacy, luxury, and comfort. Central A/C; high efficiency gas and radiant heat; Nest thermostat; keyed/digital lock entrance. This "townhouse" building sits at the rear of the property with an adjacent garage available: garage storage is included; vehicle storage additional. Super walkability in Logan Square: 1.5 blocks to Logan Boulevard, varied restaurants in multiple directions, nightlife, galleries, retail, and parks nearby. Transportation abundant: Walk 2.5 blocks to the California el stop on the Blue Line; 0.5 block to two bus lines (Fullerton 74 and California 93); 0.5 mile to two Kennedy Expressway interchanges. View the virtual tour now! Currently fully furnished. All furnishings negotiable (furniture will be removed or left based upon your needs). Garage spot available for $100.