2352 N. Drake #1

Beautiful Logan Square property with hardwood flooring throughout, central heat/air, tons of natural light, newer kitchen featuring 42 inch cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, and separate living and dining areas. Building features paid laundry in basement area and is just a short distance from the 606 Trail. 94 Walk Score rating! Blocks to tons of dining/entertainment options including: Lula Cafe, L'Patron, 90 Miles Cuban Cafe, Longman and Eagle, Intelligentsia Coffee, etc. (5) blocks to Logan Square park and Logan CTA Blue line train, (1) block to Tony's Finer Foods grocery. Fullerton bus on corner. Cat OK with extra fee. No dogs.