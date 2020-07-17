All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2352 N. Drake #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2352 N. Drake #1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

2352 N. Drake #1

2352 N Drake Ave · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2352 N Drake Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful Logan Square property with hardwood flooring throughout, central heat/air, tons of natural light, newer kitchen featuring 42 inch cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, and separate living and dining areas. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, plus additional bonus room for office/den. Building features paid laundry in basement area and is just a short distance from the 606 Trail. 94 Walk Score rating! Blocks to tons of dining/entertainment options, Intelligentsia Coffee, (5) blocks to Logan Square park and Logan CTA Blue line train, (1) block to Tony's Finer Foods grocery. Fullerton bus on corner. Cat OK with extra fee. No dogs.
Beautiful Logan Square property with hardwood flooring throughout, central heat/air, tons of natural light, newer kitchen featuring 42 inch cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, and separate living and dining areas. Building features paid laundry in basement area and is just a short distance from the 606 Trail. 94 Walk Score rating! Blocks to tons of dining/entertainment options including: Lula Cafe, L'Patron, 90 Miles Cuban Cafe, Longman and Eagle, Intelligentsia Coffee, etc. (5) blocks to Logan Square park and Logan CTA Blue line train, (1) block to Tony's Finer Foods grocery. Fullerton bus on corner. Cat OK with extra fee. No dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 N. Drake #1 have any available units?
2352 N. Drake #1 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 N. Drake #1 have?
Some of 2352 N. Drake #1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 N. Drake #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2352 N. Drake #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 N. Drake #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2352 N. Drake #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2352 N. Drake #1 offer parking?
No, 2352 N. Drake #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2352 N. Drake #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 N. Drake #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 N. Drake #1 have a pool?
No, 2352 N. Drake #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2352 N. Drake #1 have accessible units?
No, 2352 N. Drake #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 N. Drake #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 N. Drake #1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2352 N. Drake #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on North Park
1700 N North Park Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60610
4301 W Potomac Ave
4301 W Potomac Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
Millennium Park Plaza
151 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60601
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity