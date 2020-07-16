All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

2348 W Touhy Ave

2348 West Touhy Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

2348 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
2BR in West Ridge! Heat, water & cooking gas incld - Property Id: 251707

Location: 2348 W Touhy Ave , Chicago , IL

Rent: $1150
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats allowed
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Street

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251707
Property Id 251707

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5827914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 W Touhy Ave have any available units?
2348 W Touhy Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2348 W Touhy Ave have?
Some of 2348 W Touhy Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 W Touhy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2348 W Touhy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 W Touhy Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2348 W Touhy Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2348 W Touhy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2348 W Touhy Ave offers parking.
Does 2348 W Touhy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 W Touhy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 W Touhy Ave have a pool?
No, 2348 W Touhy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2348 W Touhy Ave have accessible units?
No, 2348 W Touhy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 W Touhy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2348 W Touhy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
