pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

2BR in West Ridge! Heat, water & cooking gas incld - Property Id: 251707



Location: 2348 W Touhy Ave , Chicago , IL



Rent: $1150

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats allowed

Laundry: In Building

Parking: Street



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251707

No Dogs Allowed



