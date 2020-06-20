All apartments in Chicago
2345 West Cortez Street

2345 West Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Location

2345 West Cortez Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Massive 4bd/3bath duplex in Ukrainian Village. This 2014 conversion has large living room, kitchen with quartz counter tops & SS appliances, guest bedroom and master bedroom with en suite on the main level. Master bath includes double vanity with separate tub and shower. Lower level has huge family room with two additional bedrooms. Central A/C, GFA, laundry in-unit, ample storage throughout the interior and exterior storage as well. Private rear deck outdoor space and 1 exterior parking space is included in the rent. This unit is vacant and available to tour. Landlord will be doing minor updates and new paint throughout. Available for June 19th move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 West Cortez Street have any available units?
2345 West Cortez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 West Cortez Street have?
Some of 2345 West Cortez Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 West Cortez Street currently offering any rent specials?
2345 West Cortez Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 West Cortez Street pet-friendly?
No, 2345 West Cortez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2345 West Cortez Street offer parking?
Yes, 2345 West Cortez Street does offer parking.
Does 2345 West Cortez Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2345 West Cortez Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 West Cortez Street have a pool?
No, 2345 West Cortez Street does not have a pool.
Does 2345 West Cortez Street have accessible units?
No, 2345 West Cortez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 West Cortez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 West Cortez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
