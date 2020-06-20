2345 West Cortez Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Massive 4bd/3bath duplex in Ukrainian Village. This 2014 conversion has large living room, kitchen with quartz counter tops & SS appliances, guest bedroom and master bedroom with en suite on the main level. Master bath includes double vanity with separate tub and shower. Lower level has huge family room with two additional bedrooms. Central A/C, GFA, laundry in-unit, ample storage throughout the interior and exterior storage as well. Private rear deck outdoor space and 1 exterior parking space is included in the rent. This unit is vacant and available to tour. Landlord will be doing minor updates and new paint throughout. Available for June 19th move-in!