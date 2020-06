Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Must See Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square! This recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Hermosa/Logan Square features updated kitchen with granite countertops and dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living area, and plenty of closet space. Laundry On Site. Near restaurants, groceries, public transportation, and much more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.