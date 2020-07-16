2342 N Oakley Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning top unit duplex in beautiful Bucktown location. Lots of outdoor space! This 2,400 sqft two floor condo includes 2 BR + loft, 3 full baths and features hardwood throughout, custom cabinets, ss appliances, granite tops, marble baths, master bath has stone double vanity and jacuzzi tub with separate shower with three bodysprays, washer/dryer in unit, wetbar, gas fireplace. Amazing outdoor space includes skyline views from private rooftop deck above all neighbors, plus two balconies, garage parking included. Near park, pool and train.



​