All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2342 N Oakley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2342 N Oakley Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:05 AM

2342 N Oakley Ave

2342 North Oakley Avenue · (847) 912-6318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2342 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning top unit duplex in beautiful Bucktown location. Lots of outdoor space! This 2,400 sqft two floor condo includes 2 BR + loft, 3 full baths and features hardwood throughout, custom cabinets, ss appliances, granite tops, marble baths, master bath has stone double vanity and jacuzzi tub with separate shower with three bodysprays, washer/dryer in unit, wetbar, gas fireplace. Amazing outdoor space includes skyline views from private rooftop deck above all neighbors, plus two balconies, garage parking included. Near park, pool and train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 N Oakley Ave have any available units?
2342 N Oakley Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 N Oakley Ave have?
Some of 2342 N Oakley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 N Oakley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2342 N Oakley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 N Oakley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2342 N Oakley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2342 N Oakley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2342 N Oakley Ave offers parking.
Does 2342 N Oakley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2342 N Oakley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 N Oakley Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2342 N Oakley Ave has a pool.
Does 2342 N Oakley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2342 N Oakley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 N Oakley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2342 N Oakley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2342 N Oakley Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.
3709 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1157 W Diversey
1157 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave
Chicago, IL 60628
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
1738 W 77th St
1738 W 77th St
Chicago, IL 60620

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity