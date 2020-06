Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Devon Avenue Rehab!!! - Property Id: 61881



This Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment is a Brand New Rehab! In Great West Rogers Park Location. Adjacent to Warren Park as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!



Includes modern features such as:



-In-Unit Washer & Dryer

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-Full Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher

-Granite Counter-tops / Dark Wood Cabinetry

-Spacious Bedrooms

-Spa-Tiled Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cat and dog friendly!



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Contact us today to schedule your private showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61881

Property Id 61881



(RLNE5706600)