Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

3 Bed/2 Bath Lincoln Park.Central AC.2Blcks to Red - Property Id: 307294



Lincoln Park 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom apartment just 2 blocks to the Red, Brown and Purple Line. This unit has central AC and gas forced heating. There is laundry in the building. The updated kitchen also has a dishwasher to allow for an easy clean up.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2316-n-southport-ave-chicago-il/307294

Property Id 307294



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5946980)