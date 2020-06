Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

CUTE, CUTE! Sunny & bright beauty in a supercute neighborhood! Nice kitchen and bath, equal-size bedrooms, central air/central heat, re-finished hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, new windows, private H2O tank, laundry on-site, patio, extra storage! COMMUTERS DELIGHT: Street parking and expressway access are both a breeze, making this the perfect place for someone who works in the burbs! Perfect for DePaul! **Contact me for video tour and 3D presentation!**