All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2263 W Eastwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2263 W Eastwood Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2263 W Eastwood Ave

2263 West Eastwood Avenue · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2263 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1435 · Avail. now

$1,435

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
REMODELED ONED BEDROOM DOWNTOWN LINCOLN SQUARE - Property Id: 320496

Location: 2263 W Eastwood ave Lincoln Square 60625
Rent: $1435
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

- Insanely convenient location steps to Western Brown Line, Lincoln Square dining, nightlife and shopping. This is a top floor unit with tons of natural sunlight. $60 monthly utility package includes heat, water and trash. Kitchen is completely remodeled with stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite countertop. The bedroom can fit a queen set with a dresser.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2263-w-eastwood-ave-chicago-il/320496
Property Id 320496

(RLNE5950967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 W Eastwood Ave have any available units?
2263 W Eastwood Ave has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 W Eastwood Ave have?
Some of 2263 W Eastwood Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 W Eastwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2263 W Eastwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 W Eastwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2263 W Eastwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2263 W Eastwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2263 W Eastwood Ave offers parking.
Does 2263 W Eastwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 W Eastwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 W Eastwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2263 W Eastwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2263 W Eastwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2263 W Eastwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 W Eastwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 W Eastwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2263 W Eastwood Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5053 S. Ellis Avenue
5053 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2320 N Southport Ave
2320 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1326 W Diversey
1326 West Diversey Parkway
Chicago, IL 60614
7317 S Chappel
7317 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
828 W. Fullerton
828 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
1101 E. Hyde Park Boulevard
1101 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity