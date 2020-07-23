Amenities

REMODELED ONED BEDROOM DOWNTOWN LINCOLN SQUARE



Location: 2263 W Eastwood ave Lincoln Square 60625

Rent: $1435

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

- Insanely convenient location steps to Western Brown Line, Lincoln Square dining, nightlife and shopping. This is a top floor unit with tons of natural sunlight. $60 monthly utility package includes heat, water and trash. Kitchen is completely remodeled with stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite countertop. The bedroom can fit a queen set with a dresser.



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



(RLNE5950967)