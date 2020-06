Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Click the link for a virtual tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Quw7pn2ec2k

In-unit washer/dryer and parking included! All new sunny gut rehab in fantastic Little Village location less than a 10-minute walk to the Pink Line CTA stop. Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, etc. Bathroom with new fixtures and beautiful subway tile. Large living room area with refinished hardwood flooring. Unit has a private deck in back. Fantastic location (91 Walk Score!) right off Cermak Road near lots of dining and entertainment options nearby. Douglas and Washtenaw parks are a short walk. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with extra fee.