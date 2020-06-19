2246 South Whipple Street - 1F

Amenities

Beautiful Pilsen rehab featuring new kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and laundry in-unit. Large, equal sized bedrooms, hardwood floors, new subway tile baths, and custom paint make this the perfect place to call home! Walking distance to the CTA pink line and all of the best shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment Pilsen has to offer. Central heat, new rear porches, and off street parking available for an additional monthly fee. Cat or small dog considered (restrictions apply) for an additional monthly fee.