All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2246 South Whipple Street - 1F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

2246 South Whipple Street - 1F

2246 South Whipple Street · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2246 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL 60623
Little Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Pilsen rehab featuring new kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and laundry in-unit. Large, equal sized bedrooms, hardwood floors, new subway tile baths, and custom paint make this the perfect place to call home! Walking distance to the CTA pink line and all of the best shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment Pilsen has to offer. Central heat, new rear porches, and off street parking available for an additional monthly fee. Cat or small dog considered (restrictions apply) for an additional monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F have any available units?
2246 South Whipple Street - 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F have?
Some of 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F currently offering any rent specials?
2246 South Whipple Street - 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F is pet friendly.
Does 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F offer parking?
Yes, 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F does offer parking.
Does 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F have a pool?
No, 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F does not have a pool.
Does 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F have accessible units?
No, 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2246 South Whipple Street - 1F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
8251 S Ellis Ave
8251 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
2542-46 W Summerdale
2542 West Summerdale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5507-5509 S Hyde Park Boulevard
5507 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
6751 S Jeffery Apartments
6751 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
Irving Courts by Reside
718 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity