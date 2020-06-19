2239 W Farwell Ave

Amenities
These are Renting Fast, text ANDREEA now: (847) 243-3572
West Rogers Park | Brand NEW Unit!!
ONE BEDROOM
Beautiful remodeled 1 bedroom condo with one parking space reserved, kitchen with breakfast area, new cabinets with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances, solid hardwood floor, coin laundry and storage lockers in the basement, walking distance to Metra station and Warren Park, well managed building.
Heat and parking included. The baseboard heat is also a great way save money, especially in Chicago s frigid winters.
Great location, close to Metra Station, Restaurants, Shopping, Parking!!
Won't last, this is an incredible find!! NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!
___________________________________________________________________
INCLUDED IN RENT:
-Heat
-Water
-Parking
-Pick up trash
-Maintenance 24/24 HR
-Negotiable MOVING FEE!!
___________________________________________________________________
Contact Information:
ANDREEA DAVID
P: (847) 243-3572
E: adavid.gsg@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________________________
Looking forward to show you the unit!
(RLNE5749162)