2239 W Farwell Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2239 W Farwell Ave

2239 West Farwell Avenue · (847) 243-3572
Location

2239 West Farwell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
These are Renting Fast, text ANDREEA now: (847) 243-3572
West Rogers Park | Brand NEW Unit!!

ONE BEDROOM

Beautiful remodeled 1 bedroom condo with one parking space reserved, kitchen with breakfast area, new cabinets with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances, solid hardwood floor, coin laundry and storage lockers in the basement, walking distance to Metra station and Warren Park, well managed building.

Heat and parking included. The baseboard heat is also a great way save money, especially in Chicago s frigid winters.

Great location, close to Metra Station, Restaurants, Shopping, Parking!!
Won't last, this is an incredible find!! NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!
___________________________________________________________________
INCLUDED IN RENT:

-Heat
-Water
-Parking
-Pick up trash
-Maintenance 24/24 HR
-Negotiable MOVING FEE!!
___________________________________________________________________
Contact Information:
ANDREEA DAVID

P: (847) 243-3572
E: adavid.gsg@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________________________
Looking forward to show you the unit!

(RLNE5749162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 W Farwell Ave have any available units?
2239 W Farwell Ave has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 W Farwell Ave have?
Some of 2239 W Farwell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 W Farwell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2239 W Farwell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 W Farwell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2239 W Farwell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2239 W Farwell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2239 W Farwell Ave does offer parking.
Does 2239 W Farwell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2239 W Farwell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 W Farwell Ave have a pool?
No, 2239 W Farwell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2239 W Farwell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2239 W Farwell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 W Farwell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2239 W Farwell Ave has units with dishwashers.
