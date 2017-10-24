All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

2225 West Rice

2225 West Rice Street · No Longer Available
Location

2225 West Rice Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Rehabbed 2bed/2bath *Top Floor* Unit @ 2225 W Rice (Ukrainian Village) *Available June 1st** *Virtual Tour Available* Features: Top Floor Unit Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Granite Counters Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout Laundry In Unit Spacious Bedrooms (queen beds max) High Ceilings Central Heat and Air Excellent Natural Light Front Patio One Outdoor Parking Space Included in Price! Pet Friendly, No Restrictions No Security Deposit Required Professionally Managed Building Neighborhood: 4 blocks from Mariano's grocery store 2 blocks to Chicago Ave. Bus Walking distance to trendy dining, coffee shops and entertainment on Chicago Ave. *Call/Text Roxanne for showings (630) 338-7917

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 West Rice have any available units?
2225 West Rice doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 West Rice have?
Some of 2225 West Rice's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 West Rice currently offering any rent specials?
2225 West Rice isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 West Rice pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 West Rice is pet friendly.
Does 2225 West Rice offer parking?
Yes, 2225 West Rice does offer parking.
Does 2225 West Rice have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 West Rice offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 West Rice have a pool?
No, 2225 West Rice does not have a pool.
Does 2225 West Rice have accessible units?
No, 2225 West Rice does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 West Rice have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 West Rice has units with dishwashers.
