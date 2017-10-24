2225 West Rice

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

Rehabbed 2bed/2bath *Top Floor* Unit @ 2225 W Rice (Ukrainian Village) *Available June 1st** *Virtual Tour Available* Features: Top Floor Unit Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Granite Counters Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout Laundry In Unit Spacious Bedrooms (queen beds max) High Ceilings Central Heat and Air Excellent Natural Light Front Patio One Outdoor Parking Space Included in Price! Pet Friendly, No Restrictions No Security Deposit Required Professionally Managed Building Neighborhood: 4 blocks from Mariano's grocery store 2 blocks to Chicago Ave. Bus Walking distance to trendy dining, coffee shops and entertainment on Chicago Ave. *Call/Text Roxanne for showings (630) 338-7917



Terms: One year lease