Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Check out the Photos of this BRAND NEW GUT REHAB Garden Two Bedroom with IN-UNIT Laundry in The Heart of Chicago neighborhood just West of Pilsen! The L is just a minutes walk to either Damen or Western. Hardwood Floors throughout covering a Roomy 20ft x 20ft Living / Dining Combo Space and each Queen-Sized 10ft x 8ft Bedroom. Central A/C & Heat. Quartz Countertop Kitchen with Stainless Street Appliances. Shared Rear Patio to chill & vibe on those wonderful warm days. Gated Property. Vacant & Easy to show with a convenient & easy online application upon request. Hard to find an Apartment this freakin' nice in the area with an In-Unit Laundry! You really want to schedule a showing like yesterday! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



