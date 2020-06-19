All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2211 Montrose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2211 Montrose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

2211 Montrose

2211 W Montrose Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2211 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/rUEDY3vXzGY Spacious 1 bedroom unit with: Hardwood Floors Large Eat-in Kitchen Laundry in Building Central air and heat Ample street parking, no zone permit required Cats Ok, No Dogs Beautiful Welles Park across the street Half a Block from a New Library 3 Blocks to Brown Line and bus 78 immediately in front of the building Near Thai and Mexican restaurant, walking distance to Starbucks, Half Acre Brewery, Fountainhead, Jewel-Osco, The Warbler, and Gene's Sausage rooftop patio. Transportation: Bus: 80, Irving Park & Leavitt (0.49 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Montrose (0.27 mi) Subway: Brown Line, Western-Brown (0.40 mi) Bus: 49, Western & Montrose (0.22 mi) Bus: 78, Montrose & Lincoln (0.01 mi) Bus: 11, Western Brown Line Station (0.40 mi) Bus: 49B, Western Brown Line Station (0.40 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Montrose have any available units?
2211 Montrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Montrose have?
Some of 2211 Montrose's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Montrose currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Montrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Montrose pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Montrose is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Montrose offer parking?
No, 2211 Montrose does not offer parking.
Does 2211 Montrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Montrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Montrose have a pool?
No, 2211 Montrose does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Montrose have accessible units?
No, 2211 Montrose does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Montrose have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Montrose does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MDA City Club Apartments
63 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
632-42 W Addison St
632 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
451 W. Wrightwood Ave
451 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Luxe on Chicago
1838 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640
2015-19 W Ainslie / 4855-57 N Seeley
2015 W Ainslie St
Chicago, IL 60625
2152 West Fletcher St. Apt.
2152 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60618

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College