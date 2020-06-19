2211 Montrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/rUEDY3vXzGY Spacious 1 bedroom unit with: Hardwood Floors Large Eat-in Kitchen Laundry in Building Central air and heat Ample street parking, no zone permit required Cats Ok, No Dogs Beautiful Welles Park across the street Half a Block from a New Library 3 Blocks to Brown Line and bus 78 immediately in front of the building Near Thai and Mexican restaurant, walking distance to Starbucks, Half Acre Brewery, Fountainhead, Jewel-Osco, The Warbler, and Gene's Sausage rooftop patio. Transportation: Bus: 80, Irving Park & Leavitt (0.49 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Montrose (0.27 mi) Subway: Brown Line, Western-Brown (0.40 mi) Bus: 49, Western & Montrose (0.22 mi) Bus: 78, Montrose & Lincoln (0.01 mi) Bus: 11, Western Brown Line Station (0.40 mi) Bus: 49B, Western Brown Line Station (0.40 mi)



Terms: One year lease