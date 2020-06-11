All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:06 AM

215 North Aberdeen Street

215 North Aberdeen Street · (773) 295-4387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 210B · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 1BR/1BA unit located in the West Loop. True loft with exposed brick, fireplace, high ceilings, big windows and an abundance of character. Big walk-in closet, outdoor patio off of living room, and W/D in unit. Floors have been freshly refinished. Fantastic PRIME West Loop location near Google, Mariano's Fresh Market and all the best West Loop restaurants and hot spots. Steps from the CTA Orange Line and minutes from downtown. Xtra long heated indoor parking incl. in rent price. Parking space : P-21 Non-refundable $650 Move-In Fee to Owner (in lieu of sec. deposit), $100 Move-In Fee to Management Company. ALL apps need 2 months pay stubs and credit/background check. ***Kitchen island is excluded as this is the personal property of the current tenant***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 North Aberdeen Street have any available units?
215 North Aberdeen Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 North Aberdeen Street have?
Some of 215 North Aberdeen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 North Aberdeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 North Aberdeen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 North Aberdeen Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 North Aberdeen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 215 North Aberdeen Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 North Aberdeen Street does offer parking.
Does 215 North Aberdeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 North Aberdeen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 North Aberdeen Street have a pool?
No, 215 North Aberdeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 North Aberdeen Street have accessible units?
No, 215 North Aberdeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 North Aberdeen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 North Aberdeen Street has units with dishwashers.
