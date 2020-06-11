215 North Aberdeen Street

Amenities

Fantastic 1BR/1BA unit located in the West Loop. True loft with exposed brick, fireplace, high ceilings, big windows and an abundance of character. Big walk-in closet, outdoor patio off of living room, and W/D in unit. Floors have been freshly refinished. Fantastic PRIME West Loop location near Google, Mariano's Fresh Market and all the best West Loop restaurants and hot spots. Steps from the CTA Orange Line and minutes from downtown. Xtra long heated indoor parking incl. in rent price. Parking space : P-21 Non-refundable $650 Move-In Fee to Owner (in lieu of sec. deposit), $100 Move-In Fee to Management Company. ALL apps need 2 months pay stubs and credit/background check. ***Kitchen island is excluded as this is the personal property of the current tenant***