2136 W Concord Pl GDN
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2136 W Concord Pl GDN

2136 West Concord Place · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2136 West Concord Place, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit GDN · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Central Air & H. Ceilings. 2Blocks-Blue! Pets OK. - Property Id: 289514

Take a look at this great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment available in Wicker Park, just 2 blocks to the Damen-O'Hare Blue Line. Features include a large modern living space, ample bedroom sizes, lots of closet space, a luxurious kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, and central air conditioning. The building features laundry on site, as well as easy street parking. Pets are welcome.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289514
Property Id 289514

(RLNE5815417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 W Concord Pl GDN have any available units?
2136 W Concord Pl GDN has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 W Concord Pl GDN have?
Some of 2136 W Concord Pl GDN's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 W Concord Pl GDN currently offering any rent specials?
2136 W Concord Pl GDN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 W Concord Pl GDN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136 W Concord Pl GDN is pet friendly.
Does 2136 W Concord Pl GDN offer parking?
No, 2136 W Concord Pl GDN does not offer parking.
Does 2136 W Concord Pl GDN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 W Concord Pl GDN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 W Concord Pl GDN have a pool?
No, 2136 W Concord Pl GDN does not have a pool.
Does 2136 W Concord Pl GDN have accessible units?
No, 2136 W Concord Pl GDN does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 W Concord Pl GDN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 W Concord Pl GDN does not have units with dishwashers.
