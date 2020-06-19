2136 W Concord Pl GDN

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Central Air & H. Ceilings. 2Blocks-Blue! Pets OK. - Property Id: 289514



Take a look at this great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment available in Wicker Park, just 2 blocks to the Damen-O'Hare Blue Line. Features include a large modern living space, ample bedroom sizes, lots of closet space, a luxurious kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, and central air conditioning. The building features laundry on site, as well as easy street parking. Pets are welcome.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289514

Property Id 289514



(RLNE5815417)