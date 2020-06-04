All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2127 West Belmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2127 West Belmont Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2127 West Belmont Avenue

2127 West Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2127 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
WOW! Top-Floor PENTHOUSE with PRIVATE ROOFTOP with AMAZING City Views. Hardwood Floors through-out the open floor design. Kitchen has STAINLESS-STEEL Appliances with GRANITE counter-tops. Attached Kitchen and Family room with separate Dining area. THREE outdoor spaces for plenty of entertaining! Master bedroom has LARGE Closet, BIG Bathroom with JACUZZI Tub, two sinks, and Balcony with an AMAZING City view. Three HUGE Bedrooms, and 2nd bathroom with shower. Beautiful Gas Fireplace, ELEVATOR building, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in each room, GARAGE PARKING, and much more! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST! Minimum 1 yr lease. Available July 1, 2020 for $3,299; Two-lease for $3,200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
2127 West Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 West Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 2127 West Belmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2127 West Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2127 West Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2127 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2127 West Belmont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2127 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 West Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2127 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2127 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2127 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 West Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
Melrose Shores
520 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St
Chicago, IL 60619
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave
Chicago, IL 60624
1537 West Addison
1537 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College