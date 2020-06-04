2127 West Belmont Avenue

Amenities

WOW! Top-Floor PENTHOUSE with PRIVATE ROOFTOP with AMAZING City Views. Hardwood Floors through-out the open floor design. Kitchen has STAINLESS-STEEL Appliances with GRANITE counter-tops. Attached Kitchen and Family room with separate Dining area. THREE outdoor spaces for plenty of entertaining! Master bedroom has LARGE Closet, BIG Bathroom with JACUZZI Tub, two sinks, and Balcony with an AMAZING City view. Three HUGE Bedrooms, and 2nd bathroom with shower. Beautiful Gas Fireplace, ELEVATOR building, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in each room, GARAGE PARKING, and much more! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST! Minimum 1 yr lease. Available July 1, 2020 for $3,299; Two-lease for $3,200