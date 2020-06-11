All apartments in Chicago
2124 North Hudson Avenue

Location

2124 North Hudson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
A+ Location, on quiet East Lincoln Park street. Charming English Garden apartment with full size windows for lots of light in living space. Beautiful kitchen w SS appliances, 42" cabinets and dishwasher. Hardwood floors, Bedroom fits queen size bed and more. Convenient in-unit W/D and Central A/C. Good closet space. Walk to everything- Lake, Zoo, Restaurants and Nightlife, 151 Bus and the Clark St. Bus steps away. Easy street parking. (Really!) Pets allowed with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet deposit. No weight limit on Dogs. Fabulous living in the hottest part of Lincoln Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 North Hudson Avenue have any available units?
2124 North Hudson Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 North Hudson Avenue have?
Some of 2124 North Hudson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 North Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2124 North Hudson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 North Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 North Hudson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2124 North Hudson Avenue offer parking?
No, 2124 North Hudson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2124 North Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 North Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 North Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2124 North Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2124 North Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2124 North Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 North Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 North Hudson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
