2124 North Hudson Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

A+ Location, on quiet East Lincoln Park street. Charming English Garden apartment with full size windows for lots of light in living space. Beautiful kitchen w SS appliances, 42" cabinets and dishwasher. Hardwood floors, Bedroom fits queen size bed and more. Convenient in-unit W/D and Central A/C. Good closet space. Walk to everything- Lake, Zoo, Restaurants and Nightlife, 151 Bus and the Clark St. Bus steps away. Easy street parking. (Really!) Pets allowed with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet deposit. No weight limit on Dogs. Fabulous living in the hottest part of Lincoln Park.