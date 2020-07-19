All apartments in Chicago
2122 West Foster Ave.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

2122 West Foster Ave.

2122 West Foster Avenue · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2122 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to the W Foster! Type: 1 Bedroom **AVAILABLE: 07/01/2020** Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below: STD - $55 1 bedroom - $65 2 bedroom - $85 3 bedroom - $105 No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) Requirements: Credit 600+ Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections) If you're interested in viewing please contact me at 312-933-7055 Alex Ilic LX Realty - M. Broker Chicago, IL Equal housing opportunity

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 West Foster Ave. have any available units?
2122 West Foster Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2122 West Foster Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2122 West Foster Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 West Foster Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 West Foster Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2122 West Foster Ave. offer parking?
No, 2122 West Foster Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2122 West Foster Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 West Foster Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 West Foster Ave. have a pool?
No, 2122 West Foster Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2122 West Foster Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2122 West Foster Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 West Foster Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 West Foster Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 West Foster Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 West Foster Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
