2122 W. Madison St unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MUST SEE THIS LARGE 3BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDO WITH PARKING! NEAR MEDICAL DISTRICT! AVAILABLE AUGUST 21,2020 - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH CONDO THE UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN FLOOR PLAN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, WINDOW TREATMENTS PROVIDED, LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING IN THE CONDO. IN UNIT FULL SIZE STACK ABLE WASHER AND DRYER AND ONE PARKING SPACE IN THE REAR OF BUILDING



WATER AND PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT . PET FRIENDLY



NEAR THE MEDICAL DISTRICT AND VERY CLOSE TO THE UNITED CENTER



HURRY AND SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING OF THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO THIS WILL GO FAST!



TEXT 312-366-6425 OR EMAIL US AT SHOWINGS@CITYBESTMANAGEMENT.COM



(RLNE2361681)