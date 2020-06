Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

STUNNING SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE HEART OF LINCOLN PARK// 4BED/3BATH + 2CAR GARAGE (2121 Racine) **Available Now** This multi level house includes enormous living space with beautiful natural lighting throughout! 4 spacious bedrooms (including master suite) and 3 full marble bathrooms. *In Oscar Meyer School District* Features: 4 Spacious Bedrooms (including enormous master with en suite master bath) Custom, Walk in Closets 3 Full Bathrooms w/ Marble Detail Separate Laundry Room Storage Room In Basement Gas Fireplaces Throughout Stunning Eat-In Kitchen With Luxury Appliances Multiple Living Spaces Sky Lights Throughout Outdoor Terrace above Garage Private 2 Car Garage (detached) Security System (Approx. 4400 Sq. Feet) Pets Negotiable Professionally Managed *Please call/text Roxanne for showings (630) 338-7917



Terms: One year lease