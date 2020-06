Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Bright and sunny two bedroom, one bathroom on tree lined street in the heart of Lincoln Park features newer kitchen with dishwasher, breakfast bar, open living area, tall ceilings with exposed brick wall and vaulted timber ceilings, newer bathroom, hardwood floors, equal sized bedrooms, great closet space, and pets are welcome. Close to Armitage el stop and shops! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease