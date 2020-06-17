2104 W FOSTER AVE

Amenities

Spacious One Bedroom in Lincoln Square! Beautiful one-bedroom features hardwood flooring, a modern kitchen, and a spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining friends and family. Modern kitchen finishes include cherry-wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This incredible apartment is across the street from Winnemac Park, close convenience to local restaurants, shops, and cultural centers, and just 200 feet from a CTA bus stop and two blocks from bustling Damen Ave. *Photos may be of similar unit*