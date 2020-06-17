All apartments in Chicago
Last updated November 17 2019 at 2:58 AM

2104 W FOSTER AVE

2104 West Foster Avenue · (312) 672-1023
Location

2104 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious One Bedroom in Lincoln Square! Beautiful one-bedroom features hardwood flooring, a modern kitchen, and a spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining friends and family. Modern kitchen finishes include cherry-wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This incredible apartment is across the street from Winnemac Park, close convenience to local restaurants, shops, and cultural centers, and just 200 feet from a CTA bus stop and two blocks from bustling Damen Ave. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 W FOSTER AVE have any available units?
2104 W FOSTER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2104 W FOSTER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2104 W FOSTER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 W FOSTER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2104 W FOSTER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2104 W FOSTER AVE offer parking?
No, 2104 W FOSTER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2104 W FOSTER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 W FOSTER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 W FOSTER AVE have a pool?
No, 2104 W FOSTER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2104 W FOSTER AVE have accessible units?
No, 2104 W FOSTER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 W FOSTER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 W FOSTER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 W FOSTER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 W FOSTER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
