All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F

2104 West Eastwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2104 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2104 W EASTWOOD, #3F - Property Id: 302620

Two Bedroom in Ravenswood--heat Included!
This three berdroom, two bathroom in Ravenswood features hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & microwave. Near public transportation, restaurants, cafes, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302620
Property Id 302620

(RLNE5930056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F have any available units?
2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F have?
Some of 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F currently offering any rent specials?
2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F is pet friendly.
Does 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F offer parking?
No, 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F does not offer parking.
Does 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F have a pool?
No, 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F does not have a pool.
Does 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F have accessible units?
No, 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5345 S. Harper Ave
5345 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
3350 N Kenmore
3350 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1819 W Belmont
1819 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College