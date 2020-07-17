2104 W Eastwood Ave 3F

Amenities
2104 W EASTWOOD, #3F - Property Id: 302620
Two Bedroom in Ravenswood--heat Included!
This three berdroom, two bathroom in Ravenswood features hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & microwave. Near public transportation, restaurants, cafes, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.
Amenities:
Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302620
