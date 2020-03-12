All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 16 2020 at 2:54 AM

2100 North Lincoln Park West

2100 North Lincoln Park West · (312) 339-9460
Location

2100 North Lincoln Park West, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4BS · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
Enjoy lovely views of Lincoln Park from every room of this east-facing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home at The Pierre! Updated unit with hardwood floors throughout, spacious rooms, large galley kitchen, central a/c and in-unit laundry. Building has on-site parking, 24 hour door staff, rooftop pool, sundeck, party room, and exercise room with basketball and racquetball courts. Across the street from Lincoln Park and kid's playground. Great location near lake/beach, restaurants, shopping, transportation, and much more. Available April 20, 2020. Note: Building requires a minimum 2 year lease and Thomas Report Gold credit-background report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 North Lincoln Park West have any available units?
2100 North Lincoln Park West has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 North Lincoln Park West have?
Some of 2100 North Lincoln Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 North Lincoln Park West currently offering any rent specials?
2100 North Lincoln Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 North Lincoln Park West pet-friendly?
No, 2100 North Lincoln Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2100 North Lincoln Park West offer parking?
Yes, 2100 North Lincoln Park West does offer parking.
Does 2100 North Lincoln Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 North Lincoln Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 North Lincoln Park West have a pool?
Yes, 2100 North Lincoln Park West has a pool.
Does 2100 North Lincoln Park West have accessible units?
No, 2100 North Lincoln Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 North Lincoln Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 North Lincoln Park West has units with dishwashers.
