2100 North Lincoln Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool racquetball court garage

Enjoy lovely views of Lincoln Park from every room of this east-facing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home at The Pierre! Updated unit with hardwood floors throughout, spacious rooms, large galley kitchen, central a/c and in-unit laundry. Building has on-site parking, 24 hour door staff, rooftop pool, sundeck, party room, and exercise room with basketball and racquetball courts. Across the street from Lincoln Park and kid's playground. Great location near lake/beach, restaurants, shopping, transportation, and much more. Available April 20, 2020. Note: Building requires a minimum 2 year lease and Thomas Report Gold credit-background report.