All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
206 E Illinois.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
206 E Illinois
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

206 E Illinois

206 East Illinois Street · (312) 725-4061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

206 East Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom just off Michigan Ave, next to River North and blocks to the lake. Whole foods next to the building. Each apartment features bamboo wood flooring, floor to ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, and modern bathrooms with stand up showers. The Building offers 3 floors of amenities. First, there is the rooftop with fire pits, hot tub and ample seating to enjoy the day or night. the resident floor offers gaming tables, outdoor terrace and lounge areas. The fitness level has a full-size indoor pool and hot tub for 20. Steam room and sauna in each locker room. Full gym with heavy free weights and numerous cardio machines. No need for a gym membership anymore. Michigan at Illinois in Streeterville, across from River North Price includes current incentives factored in. Pricing and availability can change at any time.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 206 E Illinois have any available units?
206 E Illinois doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 E Illinois have?
Some of 206 E Illinois's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 E Illinois currently offering any rent specials?
206 E Illinois is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E Illinois pet-friendly?
No, 206 E Illinois is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 206 E Illinois offer parking?
No, 206 E Illinois does not offer parking.
Does 206 E Illinois have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 E Illinois offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E Illinois have a pool?
Yes, 206 E Illinois has a pool.
Does 206 E Illinois have accessible units?
No, 206 E Illinois does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E Illinois have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 E Illinois does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60644
5202-5210 S. Cornell Avenue
5202 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2520 W. Leland Apt.
2520 West Leland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideLincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College