206 E Illinois.

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom just off Michigan Ave, next to River North and blocks to the lake. Whole foods next to the building. Each apartment features bamboo wood flooring, floor to ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, and modern bathrooms with stand up showers. The Building offers 3 floors of amenities. First, there is the rooftop with fire pits, hot tub and ample seating to enjoy the day or night. the resident floor offers gaming tables, outdoor terrace and lounge areas. The fitness level has a full-size indoor pool and hot tub for 20. Steam room and sauna in each locker room. Full gym with heavy free weights and numerous cardio machines. No need for a gym membership anymore. Michigan at Illinois in Streeterville, across from River North Price includes current incentives factored in. Pricing and availability can change at any time.



Terms: One year lease