- Enormous loft style apartment in Bucktown with alcove area for bed - Hardwood floors - Tons of space - High ceilings - Great location on street corner near Coast Sushi - No Deposit - Laundry in unit. - Central air - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit Hoyne and Dickens CM Properties Inc. is a professional management company with over 40 years experience with a 24 hour emergency call center. Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443 To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php



Terms: One year lease