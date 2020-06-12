Amenities
Unit 1N Available 08/01/20 2044 N HOYNE AVE, #1N - Property Id: 308979
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Ukrainian Village Location!
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in West Town. Unit features dishwasher, laundry in unit, great closet space, central heat and air. Building located within walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shops and nightlife! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2044-n-hoyne-ave-chicago-il-unit-1n/308979
No Dogs Allowed
