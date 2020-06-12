Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 1N Available 08/01/20 2044 N HOYNE AVE, #1N - Property Id: 308979



Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Ukrainian Village Location!

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in West Town. Unit features dishwasher, laundry in unit, great closet space, central heat and air. Building located within walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shops and nightlife! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Amenities:

Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2044-n-hoyne-ave-chicago-il-unit-1n/308979

Property Id 308979



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5964395)