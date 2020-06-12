All apartments in Chicago
2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N

2044 North Hoyne Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2044 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. Aug 1

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 1N Available 08/01/20 2044 N HOYNE AVE, #1N - Property Id: 308979

Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Ukrainian Village Location!
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in West Town. Unit features dishwasher, laundry in unit, great closet space, central heat and air. Building located within walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shops and nightlife! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2044-n-hoyne-ave-chicago-il-unit-1n/308979
Property Id 308979

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5964395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N have any available units?
2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N have?
Some of 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N currently offering any rent specials?
2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N is pet friendly.
Does 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N offer parking?
No, 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N does not offer parking.
Does 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N have a pool?
No, 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N does not have a pool.
Does 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N have accessible units?
No, 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 N Hoyne Ave 1N has units with dishwashers.
