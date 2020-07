Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is located in the heart of Bucktown is close to near transportation places you could go out and eat and places to visit! This apartment is a 3 bedroom apartment with one full bathroom and a half a bathroom and a beautiful kicken with a large living room. And a beautiful deck were you can chill with your friends! And it had laundry in the basement and its free! Street parking is available at this location. And more questions feel free to contact me