in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

2040 N Sedgwick St #H Available 08/01/20 2040 N Sedgwick St #H 2bed/2.5 bath Available August 1, 2020 - Welcome Home to The Point in Lincoln Park. Nestled in a landscaped secluded courtyard condo complex, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex up residence boasts all of the luxuries that you need to call this home. Hardwood floors in vaulted ceiling living room, dining room, and kitchen. Main level powder room. Office nook. Gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Both bedrooms on second level with bedroom level full size washer dryer. Master suite with dual vanity in bathroom and separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Front patio for grilling and entertaining. Attached garage with room for a second car outside the garage. Steps from Lincoln Park, shopping, dining, public transportation and the lake.



No Pets Allowed



