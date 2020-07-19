All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2040 N Sedgwick St #H

2040 North Sedgwick Street · (312) 623-1949
Location

2040 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2040 N Sedgwick St #H · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2040 N Sedgwick St #H Available 08/01/20 2040 N Sedgwick St #H 2bed/2.5 bath Available August 1, 2020 - Welcome Home to The Point in Lincoln Park. Nestled in a landscaped secluded courtyard condo complex, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex up residence boasts all of the luxuries that you need to call this home. Hardwood floors in vaulted ceiling living room, dining room, and kitchen. Main level powder room. Office nook. Gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Both bedrooms on second level with bedroom level full size washer dryer. Master suite with dual vanity in bathroom and separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Front patio for grilling and entertaining. Attached garage with room for a second car outside the garage. Steps from Lincoln Park, shopping, dining, public transportation and the lake.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4289036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 N Sedgwick St #H have any available units?
2040 N Sedgwick St #H has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 N Sedgwick St #H have?
Some of 2040 N Sedgwick St #H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 N Sedgwick St #H currently offering any rent specials?
2040 N Sedgwick St #H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 N Sedgwick St #H pet-friendly?
No, 2040 N Sedgwick St #H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2040 N Sedgwick St #H offer parking?
Yes, 2040 N Sedgwick St #H offers parking.
Does 2040 N Sedgwick St #H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 N Sedgwick St #H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 N Sedgwick St #H have a pool?
No, 2040 N Sedgwick St #H does not have a pool.
Does 2040 N Sedgwick St #H have accessible units?
No, 2040 N Sedgwick St #H does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 N Sedgwick St #H have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 N Sedgwick St #H does not have units with dishwashers.
