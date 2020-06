Amenities

BUCKTOWN 2 Bedroom on a Beautiful Tree Lined Street! New Rehabbed unit located in the heart of Bucktown on a beautiful Tree Lined Street in a Vintage Brick 3 flat, Blocks to Cafe's and Restaurants. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Brand New Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, New Bathroom, Laundry IN unit, Hardwood Floors, Central Air Conditioning. Exclusive front patio and back yard which is fenced in for pets, 2 Blocks to Blue Line.