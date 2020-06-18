2020 North Lincoln Park West

Amenities
Amazing One Bedroom in awesome Lincoln Park location!
Amazing one bedroom condo located in Chicago's Beautiful Lincoln Park neighborhood. Some of the features includes a spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space AND walk in storage room. A large circular balcony allows for natural lighting in the combination living room/dining room area. Building amenities are plentiful with pool, sundeck, tennis courts, sauna, restaurant and fitness center!
Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Pool, Garage, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Common Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Walk-In Closet
