2020 North Lincoln Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage sauna tennis court

Amazing One Bedroom in awesome Lincoln Park location!

Amazing one bedroom condo located in Chicago's Beautiful Lincoln Park neighborhood. Some of the features includes a spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space AND walk in storage room. A large circular balcony allows for natural lighting in the combination living room/dining room area. Building amenities are plentiful with pool, sundeck, tennis courts, sauna, restaurant and fitness center!



Amenities:

Doorman, Elevator, Pool, Garage, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Common Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Walk-In Closet

Contact us to schedule a showing.