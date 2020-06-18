All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:18 PM

2020 North Lincoln Park West

2020 North Lincoln Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1695770
Location

2020 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
sauna
tennis court
Amazing One Bedroom in awesome Lincoln Park location!
Amazing one bedroom condo located in Chicago's Beautiful Lincoln Park neighborhood. Some of the features includes a spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space AND walk in storage room. A large circular balcony allows for natural lighting in the combination living room/dining room area. Building amenities are plentiful with pool, sundeck, tennis courts, sauna, restaurant and fitness center!

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Pool, Garage, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Common Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Walk-In Closet
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 North Lincoln Park West have any available units?
2020 North Lincoln Park West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 North Lincoln Park West have?
Some of 2020 North Lincoln Park West's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 North Lincoln Park West currently offering any rent specials?
2020 North Lincoln Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 North Lincoln Park West pet-friendly?
No, 2020 North Lincoln Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2020 North Lincoln Park West offer parking?
Yes, 2020 North Lincoln Park West does offer parking.
Does 2020 North Lincoln Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 North Lincoln Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 North Lincoln Park West have a pool?
Yes, 2020 North Lincoln Park West has a pool.
Does 2020 North Lincoln Park West have accessible units?
No, 2020 North Lincoln Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 North Lincoln Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 North Lincoln Park West has units with dishwashers.
