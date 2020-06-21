2000 North Lincoln Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Lovely studio with city & lake views in a coveted location directly across the street from Lincoln Park. French doors open up to your charming kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinets space, and room for intimate dining. The main living area features hardwood floors, unobstructed city views, actual living room space, a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving & large mirror, and an additional storage closet. Full bath off of your walk-in closet makes getting ready in the morning a seamless transition. Expand your living experience with a rooftop deck that offers breathtaking 360-degree views of Lake Michigan, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Park Zoo, and the entire city! Heat, water, cooking gas, & U-Verse Cable & Internet included in rent for your convenience. Enjoy 24-hours door staff, exercise & bike room, and on-site laundry facilities. Great location with easy access to all that Lincoln Park has to offer, tons of dining options, entertainment, grocery stores, shopping, nightlife, and more. Don't miss your chance to make this your home!