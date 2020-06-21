All apartments in Chicago
2000 North Lincoln Park West

Location

2000 North Lincoln Park West, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Lovely studio with city & lake views in a coveted location directly across the street from Lincoln Park. French doors open up to your charming kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinets space, and room for intimate dining. The main living area features hardwood floors, unobstructed city views, actual living room space, a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving & large mirror, and an additional storage closet. Full bath off of your walk-in closet makes getting ready in the morning a seamless transition. Expand your living experience with a rooftop deck that offers breathtaking 360-degree views of Lake Michigan, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Park Zoo, and the entire city! Heat, water, cooking gas, & U-Verse Cable & Internet included in rent for your convenience. Enjoy 24-hours door staff, exercise & bike room, and on-site laundry facilities. Great location with easy access to all that Lincoln Park has to offer, tons of dining options, entertainment, grocery stores, shopping, nightlife, and more. Don't miss your chance to make this your home!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 2000 North Lincoln Park West have any available units?
2000 North Lincoln Park West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 North Lincoln Park West have?
Some of 2000 North Lincoln Park West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 North Lincoln Park West currently offering any rent specials?
2000 North Lincoln Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 North Lincoln Park West pet-friendly?
No, 2000 North Lincoln Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2000 North Lincoln Park West offer parking?
No, 2000 North Lincoln Park West does not offer parking.
Does 2000 North Lincoln Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 North Lincoln Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 North Lincoln Park West have a pool?
No, 2000 North Lincoln Park West does not have a pool.
Does 2000 North Lincoln Park West have accessible units?
No, 2000 North Lincoln Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 North Lincoln Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 North Lincoln Park West has units with dishwashers.
