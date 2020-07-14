All apartments in Chicago
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments

2000 North Milwaukee Avenue · (773) 839-4291
Location

2000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0204 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 0404 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.2000 N Milwaukee features one and two-bedroom apartments at the intersection of Logan Square and Bucktown, two of Chicago's hottest neighborhoods. The CTA Western Blue Line stop is located just steps away, making your commute downtown a breeze! In addition to being surrounded by shopping, restaurants and nightlife, 2000 N Milwaukee is also located near the 606 trail. The apartments contain modern features and finishes, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit washers and dryers, hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms and breezy balconies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments have any available units?
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments have?
Some of 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments offers parking.
Does 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments have a pool?
No, 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments have accessible units?
No, 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 N Milwaukee Apartments has units with dishwashers.
