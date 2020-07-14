2000 N Milwaukee Apartments

Amenities

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.2000 N Milwaukee features one and two-bedroom apartments at the intersection of Logan Square and Bucktown, two of Chicago's hottest neighborhoods. The CTA Western Blue Line stop is located just steps away, making your commute downtown a breeze! In addition to being surrounded by shopping, restaurants and nightlife, 2000 N Milwaukee is also located near the 606 trail. The apartments contain modern features and finishes, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit washers and dryers, hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms and breezy balconies.