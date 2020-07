Amenities

Enjoy modern style and breathtaking views at 200 Squared! 200 Squared is located at 210 N. Wells Chicago, IL and is managed by Lincoln Property Residential. 200 Squared offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with 10' ceilings, cherry cabinetry in the kitchen, rich granite countertops, and spacious layouts. Our luxury community amenities for all residents include access to our 24-hour fitness center, complimentary coffee service, indoor swimming pool, outdoor grilling stations and hot tub, pet park, resident garden terrace and more! 200 Squared loves pets and prides itself on being pet-friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Choose 200 Squared for a great Chicago location. For more details, contact our office to schedule your personalized tour today!