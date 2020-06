Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Old Town 3 bed 1 bath w/ outdoor space! Roof Deck! - Property Id: 194333



Free Heat and AC included!



Old Town 3 bed 1 bath w/ enormous outdoor space!! The unit sits on Mohawk just south of Armitage in prime Old Town/Lincoln Park!! This is a raised 1st floor with modern kitchen and bath, hardwood floors throughout, laundry in building, central heat and air INCLUDED and cats are negotiable. Sorry no Dogs. The shared back yard is where this unit really shines!! This is a must see that won't last long!!

No Dogs Allowed



