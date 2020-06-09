1931 S Peoria St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom in East Pilsen! - Property Id: 103541



Unique Apartment located right in the heart of the city, East Pilsen! This unit sits on a quiet small street steps away from the Paseo trail, 18st St shops, galleries and restaurants/bars. It is minutes away from University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC and medical district), CTA bus stops and multiple CTA train lines and close to Stevenson (55). Kennedy, Dan Ryan and Eisenhower (290).



Property has tons of street parking but monthly in-garage parking available to rent.



Unit has 5 rooms

2-bedrooms

1- living room

1- dinning room

1-kitchen

1- full bath

Washer and Dryer

Non-refundable Move-in fee of $500.00

$50.00 monthly pet fee

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103541

Property Id 103541



(RLNE5847101)