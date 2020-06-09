All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1931 S Peoria St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1931 S Peoria St 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:23 PM

1931 S Peoria St 1

1931 South Peoria Street · (773) 983-9524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1931 South Peoria Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom in East Pilsen! - Property Id: 103541

Unique Apartment located right in the heart of the city, East Pilsen! This unit sits on a quiet small street steps away from the Paseo trail, 18st St shops, galleries and restaurants/bars. It is minutes away from University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC and medical district), CTA bus stops and multiple CTA train lines and close to Stevenson (55). Kennedy, Dan Ryan and Eisenhower (290).

Property has tons of street parking but monthly in-garage parking available to rent.

Unit has 5 rooms
2-bedrooms
1- living room
1- dinning room
1-kitchen
1- full bath
Washer and Dryer
Non-refundable Move-in fee of $500.00
$50.00 monthly pet fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103541
Property Id 103541

(RLNE5847101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 S Peoria St 1 have any available units?
1931 S Peoria St 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 S Peoria St 1 have?
Some of 1931 S Peoria St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 S Peoria St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1931 S Peoria St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 S Peoria St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 S Peoria St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1931 S Peoria St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1931 S Peoria St 1 does offer parking.
Does 1931 S Peoria St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 S Peoria St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 S Peoria St 1 have a pool?
No, 1931 S Peoria St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1931 S Peoria St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1931 S Peoria St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 S Peoria St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 S Peoria St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1931 S Peoria St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oliver on LaSalle
1140 North La Salle Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60654
MDA City Club Apartments
63 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity