Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Bedroom Duplex in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 247364



This must see three bedroom, two bathroom duplex in Lincoln Park features a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, plenty of closet space within bedrooms, hardwood floors in living room, and carpet in bedrooms. Laundry In Unit. Patio. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247364

Property Id 247364



(RLNE5727371)