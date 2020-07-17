Amenities
STEPS TO ROGERS PARK METRA!HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 309010
Location: 1918 W Lunt ave, Rogers Park, 60626
Rent: $975
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed
Laundry: On-site
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
- Blocks to Rogers Park Metra
- Heat and water included
- Modern kitchen and bathroom
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Queen size bedroom
- Must have credit in good standing
- No security deposit, $350 move in fee only
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1918-w-lunt-ave-chicago-il/309010
