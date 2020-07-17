All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1918 W Lunt Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1918 W Lunt Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1918 W Lunt Ave

1918 West Lunt Avenue · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1918 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $975 · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
STEPS TO ROGERS PARK METRA!HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 309010

Location: 1918 W Lunt ave, Rogers Park, 60626
Rent: $975
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed
Laundry: On-site
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Blocks to Rogers Park Metra
- Heat and water included
- Modern kitchen and bathroom
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Queen size bedroom
- Must have credit in good standing
- No security deposit, $350 move in fee only

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1918-w-lunt-ave-chicago-il/309010
Property Id 309010

(RLNE5951040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 W Lunt Ave have any available units?
1918 W Lunt Ave has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 W Lunt Ave have?
Some of 1918 W Lunt Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 W Lunt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1918 W Lunt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 W Lunt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 W Lunt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1918 W Lunt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1918 W Lunt Ave offers parking.
Does 1918 W Lunt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 W Lunt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 W Lunt Ave have a pool?
No, 1918 W Lunt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1918 W Lunt Ave have accessible units?
No, 1918 W Lunt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 W Lunt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 W Lunt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1918 W Lunt Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5715-5725 S. Kimbark Avenue
5715 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60661
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St
Chicago, IL 60649
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5056 North Winchester Apt.
5056 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
5337 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5337 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity