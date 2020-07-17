Amenities

STEPS TO ROGERS PARK METRA!HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 309010



Location: 1918 W Lunt ave, Rogers Park, 60626

Rent: $975

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed

Laundry: On-site

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Blocks to Rogers Park Metra

- Heat and water included

- Modern kitchen and bathroom

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Queen size bedroom

- Must have credit in good standing

- No security deposit, $350 move in fee only



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1918-w-lunt-ave-chicago-il/309010

(RLNE5951040)