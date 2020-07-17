1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B

Amenities

Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Logan Square - This freshly painted Logan Square 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with hardwood floors throughout has everything you need to thrive. The 2 large, light-filled bedrooms feature treetop views and are perfect for roommates or for a spacious, quiet and comfortable work-from-home set up. The kitchen is a home cook's dream with a high quality range, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, while the living room has plenty of space to entertain. The apartment is ideally situated in a peaceful residential area, yet just a few blocks from the 606 and the burgeoning Armitage Corridor. Topping it all, your new home has plenty of closet space throughout, along with a large private storage unit and laundry in the basement.



