Chicago, IL
1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B

1906 North Drake Avenue · (312) 450-8888
Location

1906 North Drake Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Logan Square - This freshly painted Logan Square 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with hardwood floors throughout has everything you need to thrive. The 2 large, light-filled bedrooms feature treetop views and are perfect for roommates or for a spacious, quiet and comfortable work-from-home set up. The kitchen is a home cook's dream with a high quality range, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, while the living room has plenty of space to entertain. The apartment is ideally situated in a peaceful residential area, yet just a few blocks from the 606 and the burgeoning Armitage Corridor. Topping it all, your new home has plenty of closet space throughout, along with a large private storage unit and laundry in the basement.

(RLNE5891648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B have any available units?
1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B have?
Some of 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B currently offering any rent specials?
1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B is pet friendly.
Does 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B offer parking?
No, 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B does not offer parking.
Does 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B have a pool?
No, 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B does not have a pool.
Does 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B have accessible units?
No, 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 N. Drake Ave. Unit 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
