1904 N. Lawndale - 2S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1904 N. Lawndale - 2S

1904 North Lawndale Avenue · (312) 282-3336
Location

1904 North Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Central heat and air! Bright, gut-rehabbed 3 br, 1 bath, 850 sf unit in Logan Square just blocks from the 606 trail! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Available ASAP. Unit features newer everything: quartz counters, oversized subway tile, espresso-stained 42-inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher. Building features secured laundry in basement. Blocks to numerous dining/entertainment options. One block to Armitage Foods grocery. 2 blocks to Monticello and Mozart parks. A mile to the Logan Blue line CTA train and one block to the Armitage bus. Dog (breed restricted, under 50lbs, over 2 years) or cat considered with extra fee. Outdoor parking available for extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

