1904 N. Lawndale - 2S

Central heat and air! Bright, gut-rehabbed 3 br, 1 bath, 850 sf unit in Logan Square just blocks from the 606 trail! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Available ASAP. Unit features newer everything: quartz counters, oversized subway tile, espresso-stained 42-inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher. Building features secured laundry in basement. Blocks to numerous dining/entertainment options. One block to Armitage Foods grocery. 2 blocks to Monticello and Mozart parks. A mile to the Logan Blue line CTA train and one block to the Armitage bus. Dog (breed restricted, under 50lbs, over 2 years) or cat considered with extra fee. Outdoor parking available for extra fee.