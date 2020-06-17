All apartments in Chicago
1901 South Ruble Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:58 PM

1901 South Ruble Street

1901 South Ruble Street · (773) 575-5306
Location

1901 South Ruble Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful new rehabbed 1 bedroom apartment!! IN-UNIT laundry! Hardwood flooring throughout. Huge organized walk-in closet. Stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave in the kitchen. New heat and air conditioning. - Beautifully renovated kitchen and bathroom - New electric and plumbing - New central heat and A/C - Newer windows - Plenty of closet space - Additional storage in finished/dry basement - House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee Leasing requirements: - House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee - Tenant pays heat and utilities - First month's rent - NO security deposit collected, only a move-in fee - Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant - Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations - Good credit history with recent timely payments Property is owned by a Illinois Licensed Real Estate Agent. As required by State and Federal law; Section 8 Applicants Welcome UNIT FEATURES Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Carport, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 South Ruble Street have any available units?
1901 South Ruble Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 South Ruble Street have?
Some of 1901 South Ruble Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 South Ruble Street currently offering any rent specials?
1901 South Ruble Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 South Ruble Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 South Ruble Street is pet friendly.
Does 1901 South Ruble Street offer parking?
Yes, 1901 South Ruble Street does offer parking.
Does 1901 South Ruble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 South Ruble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 South Ruble Street have a pool?
No, 1901 South Ruble Street does not have a pool.
Does 1901 South Ruble Street have accessible units?
No, 1901 South Ruble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 South Ruble Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 South Ruble Street has units with dishwashers.
