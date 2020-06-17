1901 South Ruble Street

Amenities

Beautiful new rehabbed 1 bedroom apartment!! IN-UNIT laundry! Hardwood flooring throughout. Huge organized walk-in closet. Stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave in the kitchen. New heat and air conditioning. - Beautifully renovated kitchen and bathroom - New electric and plumbing - New central heat and A/C - Newer windows - Plenty of closet space - Additional storage in finished/dry basement - House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee Leasing requirements: - House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee - Tenant pays heat and utilities - First month's rent - NO security deposit collected, only a move-in fee - Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant - Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations - Good credit history with recent timely payments Property is owned by a Illinois Licensed Real Estate Agent. As required by State and Federal law; Section 8 Applicants Welcome UNIT FEATURES Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Carport, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets