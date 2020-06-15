1821 West Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom on top floor, living room with bay windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom w/ stand up shower. In-unit laundry (washer and dryer). Central heat and a/c. Hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious bedroom. Water/trash/sewer utilities are bundled into a flat rate of $30/month. Easy, free street parking in the neighborhood. 4 blocks to the Paulina Brown Line stop. Steps from dining, shopping, grocery, nightlife and entertainment. Online resident portal. Emergency maintenance available after hours. Lease Terms: $65 application fee/person; $350 one-time admin fee/apartment; no security deposit. Cats & dogs welcome, 2 pet max, no weight limits, breed restrictions apply, $250 one time pet fee/apartment, $30/mo pet rent/pet. Renter's insurance is required.