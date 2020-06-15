All apartments in Chicago
1821 West Belmont Avenue
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

1821 West Belmont Avenue

1821 W Belmont Ave · (773) 453-4531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1821 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 1 bedroom on top floor, living room with bay windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom w/ stand up shower. In-unit laundry (washer and dryer). Central heat and a/c. Hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious bedroom. Water/trash/sewer utilities are bundled into a flat rate of $30/month. Easy, free street parking in the neighborhood. 4 blocks to the Paulina Brown Line stop. Steps from dining, shopping, grocery, nightlife and entertainment. Online resident portal. Emergency maintenance available after hours. Lease Terms: $65 application fee/person; $350 one-time admin fee/apartment; no security deposit. Cats & dogs welcome, 2 pet max, no weight limits, breed restrictions apply, $250 one time pet fee/apartment, $30/mo pet rent/pet. Renter's insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
1821 West Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 West Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 1821 West Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1821 West Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 West Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1821 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 1821 West Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1821 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 West Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1821 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1821 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1821 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 West Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
