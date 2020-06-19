All apartments in Chicago
1807 S Ashland Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1807 S Ashland Ave 2

1807 South Ashland Avenue · (312) 488-9109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1807 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 3

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/03/20 Spacious Pilsen 3 BR Rehab available for rent! - Property Id: 267247

SPACIOUS, BRIGHT, GUT REHAB IN THE HEART OF PILSEN Just a few blocks from 18th St. Pink line, this 3 bd/1.5 bath boasts tons of space!

Features:
-IN-UNIT laundry
-DISHWASHER
Hardwood floors
-Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Walk around the corner and the artistic hub of Chicago is at your feet - restaurants, cafes, grocery, galleries, bars and more. Snag this gem while you can!
Available 07/03/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267247
Property Id 267247

(RLNE5728061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 have any available units?
1807 S Ashland Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 have?
Some of 1807 S Ashland Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1807 S Ashland Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 S Ashland Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
