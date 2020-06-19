1807 S Ashland Ave 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/03/20 Spacious Pilsen 3 BR Rehab available for rent! - Property Id: 267247
SPACIOUS, BRIGHT, GUT REHAB IN THE HEART OF PILSEN Just a few blocks from 18th St. Pink line, this 3 bd/1.5 bath boasts tons of space!
Features:
-IN-UNIT laundry
-DISHWASHER
Hardwood floors
-Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Walk around the corner and the artistic hub of Chicago is at your feet - restaurants, cafes, grocery, galleries, bars and more. Snag this gem while you can!
Available 07/03/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267247
Property Id 267247
(RLNE5728061)