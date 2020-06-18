1801 West Argyle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking bbq/grill

Set on the north side of Chicago, in the quaint, tree-lined neighborhood of Ravenswood, you ll find free-flowing floor plans, refined finishes, and several on-site amenities. Step inside each apartment home and be greeted with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. With the building designed around a central courtyard, you ll have views of the city or of the community green space. In addition to the community vegetable gardens, residents also enjoy the rooftop with bbq grills, community clubhouse, and fitness center. With the CTA Brown line and the Ravenswood Metra just a short walk away, you can easily access downtown Chicago or get out of the city. Also located a 15-minute walk from Foster and Montrose Beach, you ll have access to the lake and lakefront trail. Along with several dining options, you re also right in the midst of the Glenwood Avenue Arts District for galleries and music venues. Wrigley Field is 2 miles away, the location offers the best of the north side of Chicago! Pets are welcome, although breed restrictions may apply. Parking is available at an additional cost.



Terms: One year lease