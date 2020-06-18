All apartments in Chicago
1801 West Argyle

1801 West Argyle Street · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 West Argyle Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Set on the north side of Chicago, in the quaint, tree-lined neighborhood of Ravenswood, you ll find free-flowing floor plans, refined finishes, and several on-site amenities. Step inside each apartment home and be greeted with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. With the building designed around a central courtyard, you ll have views of the city or of the community green space. In addition to the community vegetable gardens, residents also enjoy the rooftop with bbq grills, community clubhouse, and fitness center. With the CTA Brown line and the Ravenswood Metra just a short walk away, you can easily access downtown Chicago or get out of the city. Also located a 15-minute walk from Foster and Montrose Beach, you ll have access to the lake and lakefront trail. Along with several dining options, you re also right in the midst of the Glenwood Avenue Arts District for galleries and music venues. Wrigley Field is 2 miles away, the location offers the best of the north side of Chicago! Pets are welcome, although breed restrictions may apply. Parking is available at an additional cost.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 West Argyle have any available units?
1801 West Argyle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 West Argyle have?
Some of 1801 West Argyle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 West Argyle currently offering any rent specials?
1801 West Argyle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 West Argyle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 West Argyle is pet friendly.
Does 1801 West Argyle offer parking?
Yes, 1801 West Argyle does offer parking.
Does 1801 West Argyle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 West Argyle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 West Argyle have a pool?
No, 1801 West Argyle does not have a pool.
Does 1801 West Argyle have accessible units?
No, 1801 West Argyle does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 West Argyle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 West Argyle does not have units with dishwashers.
